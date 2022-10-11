Unidentified persons set afire Congress party’s office in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency where by-election is scheduled on November 3.

The Congress party office at Chandur in the constituency in Nalgonda district was set ablaze by some unidentified persons early Tuesday. Party’s campaign material was gutted in the incident.

Party flags, posters and scarves stored for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy’s road show were gutted. The Congress leaders blamed the rival parties for the incident.

They said they were present in the party office till 11 in the night but when they came to office in the morning, they noticed smoke and damaged material. They alerted the police.

The Congress leaders demanded an impartial probe into the incident. They said fascist BJP and its friendly party TRS were scared of the Congress. Terming it as an act of cowardice, they said it reflects the fear of defeat by BJP and TRS.

Last night, some unidentified persons pasted wall posters against BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, alleging that he received Rs 18,000 crore contract to join the BJP.

The Congress leaders suspect that their office was set afire in a revenge action.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy condemned the Chandur incident. He expressed his anguish over the Congress office being set ablaze.

Revanth alleged that the Congress party’s rivals in Munugode were resorting to criminal acts as they were unable to digest the public support Congress was receiving in the constituency.

Revanth Reddy said such actions cannot stop the Congress party from winning the by-election.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on November 3. The vacancy arose after sitting MLA Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Assembly and also Congress party to join the BJP.

The constituency is set to see a three-cornered contest among the ruling TRS and opposition BJP and Congress.

The TRS has named Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate while the Congress has fielded Palvai Sravanti.

