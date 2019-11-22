Cong, opposition skip Constitution Day joint session

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) were among various opposition parties which boycotted the joint sitting of Parliament to mark the 70th Constitution Day on Tuesday, expressing their protest against the Centre over political developments in Maharashtra.

Those who did not participate in the gathering, organised at the Central Hall of Parliament, also included Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen among others.

All TMC members were missing from the sitting except Nusrat Jahan, the first-time TMC MP from Bashirhat in West Bengal, was present on the occasion which is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The opposition parties which participated in the event were Telugu Desam Party, Biju Janata Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and YSR Congress.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, all Union ministers and other dignitaries attended the programme to celebrate the Constitution Day which is also celebrated as National Law Day (Samvidhan Diwas) in India.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, President Kovind inaugurated a digital exhibition through videoconferencing and addressed the gathering, saying “whatever we do, we must first ponder whether our action is in conformity with Constitutional boundaries, dignity and morality”.

On the occasion, Vice President Naidu suggested every citizen to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment to the national objectives and constitutional values and that “it is absolutely necessary to defend the fundamental rights relating to life, liberty, equality and freedom of expression”.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to think of how they can fulfil the duties enshrined in the Constitution, including by saving water and paying taxes.

–IANS

