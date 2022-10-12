INDIA

Cong pits veteran Jaiprakash against BJP’s B.Bishnoi in Adampur

NewsWire
0
0

Congress has fielded ex-MP Jaiprakash against BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi in the November 3 bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi quit the Haryana Assembly as a Congress MLA to join BJP.

The seat has now become a prestige issue for Bishnoi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Bishnoi had left the party after close Hooda aide Udaybhan was appointed state president.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that since the Assembly seat has been a Congress stronghold, its victory is certain.

“The BJP-JJP has no such achievement to showcase in Adampur bypoll. Every section is unhappy with policies and actions of the government. While children are worried about the closure of schools, the elderlies are worried about the deduction of old-age pensions. The youth are facing the brunt of unemployment and the farmers are hit by rising costs and decreasing income,” he said.

The other candidate was announced for Odisha Dhamnagar seat and Baba Harekrushna Sethi given party ticket for the bypoll.

20221012-153603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    French brand Thomson brings affordable QLED TVs to India

    Too much pressure came on Warner after top order went cheaply:...

    NCB makes huge drug haul from UP-Nepal border

    Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid testing