Ahead of the Delhi rally and ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Congress is planning a press blitz with news conferences of senior leaders in the state capitals to highlight the issues of inflation and unemployment in the country.

According to Congress leaders, the party will hold a presser on August 29 for ‘Dilli chalo Halla bol’ rally and then on September 5 for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The party wants to focus on the rally which is planned in Delhi and then the Yatra which will be 3,500 kilometres long.

The Congress has deferred its proposed ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally scheduled for August 28 to September 4 due to the prevailing Covid situation in the national capital.

“Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Congress’ ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi has been rescheduled from August 28 to September 4. The rally will send a powerful message to the insensitive Modi Sarkar,” party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress had called a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, PCC presidents, legislature party leaders and other heads last week to prepare for the rally against inflation and unemployment, which was proposed on August 28.

It feels that the August 5 agitation on the same issues was successful, during which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, among many others, were detained by the police.

