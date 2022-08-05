Amid the controversy surrounding the National Herald case, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari said that the party is preparing a list of corrupt officials who would be punished once the Congress comes to power in the state.

Patwari alleged that many senior officials in the state are working as agents of the ruling BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, Patwari said the Congress will soon release the names of the corrupt officials in the public domain.

“MP Congress is preparing a list of corrupt officials who are working as BJP’s agents and making money out of it. The party will make the list public soon. These officials will face tough action once the Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh,” Patwari said.

It may be recalled that during the recent urban local body and panchayat elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh had accused senior bureaucrats of “working as political agents of BJP”.

20220806-001202