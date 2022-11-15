INDIA

Cong president appoints four leaders as AICC coordinators

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed four leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain as coordinators of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). These leaders will be attached with the office of the party president.

“Congress president has approved the proposal of appointing Syed Nasir Hussain, MP, Pranav Jha, Gurdeep Singh Sappal and Gaurav Pandhi, as AICC coordinators attached to the office of the Congress president with immediate effect,” the party said in an official statement.

Significantly, Gurdeep Singh Sappal is the spokesperson of the party, while Pranav Jha has been the secretary of AICC. Apart from this, Gaurav Pandhi has been associated with the party’s social media cell.

These are the first appointments of leaders who would be part of the office of the new Congress president.

