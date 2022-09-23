INDIA

Cong presidential poll: Jairam asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates

NewsWire
0
0

Congress General Secretary Incharge Communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday asked the officials of his department to refrain from commenting on the party’s presidential poll candidates.

The direction comes a day after party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh openly supported the candidature of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“We all have our individual preferences but our job is to highlight ONLY the following,” he said in a message to AICC spokespersons, media panelists, office-bearers of the Communications Department.

He said that the Congress is the only political party to have a democratic and transparent system in place for election to the post of its president and this should be highlighted.

The Congress is the only political party in India to have an independent Election Authority to conduct organisational elections. A person wanting to contest needs no nod from anybody to do so except from 10 PCC delegates for filing nomination form, he added.

“The election authority ensures free and fair elections. Spokespersons have to ensure that elections are seen to be free and fair. ” said the veteran leader.

“If elections have to be held on October 17 so be it. We welcome it. Even so the focus of the entire party organisation should be and indeed is to make the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has already evoked tremendous response even more of a resounding success.” he stated.

20220923-144405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman activist held for honey-trapping RSS leader in K’taka

    SKM to hold protest in Gurugram on March 15

    JIH demands judicial inquiry into custodial torture, demolition of houses

    Female qazi performs nikaah in Delhi