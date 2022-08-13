INDIA

Cong Presidential poll process set to begin this month, no clarity on Rahul

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress Presidential poll process is set to get underway this month but there is no clarity yet on Rahul Gandhi, who demitted his office in 2019, re-assuming the charge.

Apparently, Congress is contemplating other names as well.

However, sources said that former party President Rahul Gandhi has lined up a series of meeting with state units. He also plans to visit every district in the country in the run-up to the general elections. The plan is yet to be finalised.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, another name doing rounds is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. It is being said that he is not keen on leaving the state. But Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on a non-Gandhi taking over the position has left the party in a dilemma. Leaders close to Rahul Gandhi have been trying to convince him to re-assume the post.

The Congress Working Committee members have appealed many times to Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the party, but he has been reluctant. Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said: “All the members were unanimous that Rahul Gandhi should take over as president of the Congress party.” The CWC has given the go-ahead to the internal elections of the party.

The CWC had approved the organisational elections and the schedule has been decided.

The election of the PCC President, Vice President, Treasurer, and PCC Executive and AICC Members by the PCC general body is scheduled to be over by August 20.

The election of the AICC president is slated to be held between August, 21 and September 20.

The election of CWC members and other bodies by AICC members during the preliminary session (date to be announced later) will preferably be held in September-October.

20220813-144605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plea against Delimitation Commission in J&K, SC seeks Centre, EC response

    Raj Thackeray hopes to ‘shake’ MVA govt from Aurangabad

    Stalin thanks Centre for bringing back Indian students safely from Ukraine

    Son of late Malayalam actor arrested for suicide of wife