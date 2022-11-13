The support from traditional voter base, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Muslims are the Congress’ strength in the upcoming civic polls in the national capital.

On the other hand, lack of any influential leader, constant factionalism and infighting in the Delhi Congress, besides Rahul Gandhi being busy in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and top leadership not paying attention towards the elections, are proving the party’s weakness.

With the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections to be held on December 4, all parties have geared up with their strategies.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is in alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party for the MCD elections, which the Congress feels will split its vote share.

Here’s an analysis of what are the strengths and weaknesses of the Congress party in this municipal election.

STRENGTHS

*Support expected from traditional voter base, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Muslims.

*Despite losing to BJP continuously, the party has maintained its presence in the Municipal Corporation even today.

*If Congress concentrates on Kshatriya, Dalit, and Muslim votes and manages to garner support of disgruntled Thakur, Brahmin, Gujjar community, it could challenge the BJP up to an extent.

* The combination of castes and communities was devised by Ahmed Patel as a winning formula and has worked for the Congress in the past.WEAKNESSES

* Lack of strong or influential leaders at state level.

* Factionalism and infighting in the state unit.

* There are many such wards in Delhi which the Congress has not been able to win till date.

* With the central leadership of the party being busy with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the state unit has been virtually left to fend for itself. And the Delhi Pradesh Congress is not showing much interest in the municipal elections.

* In the last 10 years, many small Congress leaders who used to play an important role in the municipal elections left the party and joined the BJP.

OPPORTUNITIES

* The fact that Aam Aadmi Party will cut a lot of votes of the BJP in the elections is relieving factor for the Congress.

* Congress leaders hope that the work being done “silently” by its workers and leaders in the wards will benefit in the party in elections.

RISKS

* Apart from AAP, the alliance of AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s party will also make a dent in the Congress’s support base.

* Possibility of Congress workers and leaders leaving the party after losing the election.

