After the Prime Minister’s meet on Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress said that it has put forward five demands including restoration of statehood.

Former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to reporters at his residence said, “We have made five demands including grant of full statehood, conduct of assembly elections to restore democracy, release of political prisoners and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and domicile rules.”

He said that Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is committed to statehood. Most of the leaders demanded restoration of statehood.

The crucial all-party meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and politicians of different parties in Jammu and Kashmir was held in Delhi on Thursday. It discussed the core issues almost two years after the erstwhile state lost its special status and was split into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Four former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers were among the 14 leaders who participated in the meeting on the Prime Minister’s invitation to them last week. Three of them, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, were jailed for six months to one year from August 5, 2019, when the changes were enforced.

–IANS

