Cong questions Centre on targeted killings in Kashmir

Congress leader Vivek Tankha, who himself is a Kashmiri Pandit, on Friday questioned the government’s inability to stop targeted killings and the movement of Pandits out of the Valley.

Addressing a press conference, Tankha said, “The government should ensure there should be no killing now and everyone should feel safe.”

He alleged that the government offices were not safe and the terrorist were targeting the officials. “The gory pictures of people leaving the valley, which have come out, are scary,” he said.

Advising the government to take into confidence all the stakeholders, the Congress leader said that in 1990, “We were caught unawares, but now the government must act.”

Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan, who was a manager in a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank), was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

Kumar was working as the manager of a regional rural bank (Ellaquai Dehati Bank) in Areah village branch of Kulgam district.

On May 31, militants killed Rajni Bala, a non-local teacher in the same district. She belonged to Samba district of Jammu division.

