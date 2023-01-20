INDIA

Cong questions PM’s silence over wrestlers’ protest

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Friday raised questions over the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and demanded that the Wrestling Federation of India be dissolved immediately and probe be initiated.

Flanked by Krishna Poonia and Boxer Vijender Singh, who are decorated athletes, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked that “when the Prime Minister knew about the state of affairs since October 2021 why no action was taken.”

Poonia said that the sports federation should have players on board and the present one should be dissolved.

Boxer Vijender Singh said that action should be taken under the various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shrinate said that the politicians should be removed from the sports federation. She alleged, “Badminton Federation is headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, archery by Arjun Munda, Rifle by Narendra Singh, Table Tennis by the wife of Haryana Deputy CM and everyone knows about the cricket.”

Meanwhile, the wrestlers continued their protest who were adamant on the sacking of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers will continue their protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday if the next meeting with the Sports Minister doesn’t materialise, said the wrestlers earlier.

20230120-125803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global server market revenues to reach $112 bn in 2022

    Demands for separate states in N-E gain traction before polls

    Delhi HC refuses to stay order directing IOA chief Batra to...

    Gujarat Titans conduct player trials at the Narendra Modi Stadium in...