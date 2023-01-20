The Congress on Friday raised questions over the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and demanded that the Wrestling Federation of India be dissolved immediately and probe be initiated.

Flanked by Krishna Poonia and Boxer Vijender Singh, who are decorated athletes, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked that “when the Prime Minister knew about the state of affairs since October 2021 why no action was taken.”

Poonia said that the sports federation should have players on board and the present one should be dissolved.

Boxer Vijender Singh said that action should be taken under the various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shrinate said that the politicians should be removed from the sports federation. She alleged, “Badminton Federation is headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, archery by Arjun Munda, Rifle by Narendra Singh, Table Tennis by the wife of Haryana Deputy CM and everyone knows about the cricket.”

Meanwhile, the wrestlers continued their protest who were adamant on the sacking of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers will continue their protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday if the next meeting with the Sports Minister doesn’t materialise, said the wrestlers earlier.

