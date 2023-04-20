INDIA

Cong raises questions over CM Vijayan’s ‘secret’ farewell party to retiring Kerala HC CJ

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday expressed serious concerns over a ‘secret’ farewell party organised by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a few select State Cabinet Ministers for the retiring Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, S. Manikumar.

Satheesan said such a practice was unheard of in the state.

“The event was held at a plush star hotel, the other day.

“Not long ago when there was an adverse verdict against Vijayan in the SNC Lavalin case, all saw how the then retiring Chief Justice was given a mock send-off by the feeder organisations of the CPI(M). Taking that into account, Vijayan’s present send-off shows that he has respect for the judiciary which is a welcome thing. But, Vijayan has to explain why and what was the reason for this kind of a secret send-off,” said Satheesan.

Manikumar is set to retire from service on April 23.

