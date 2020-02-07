Cong rejects exit poll, says will do better

New Feb 8 (IANS) Rejecting the exit poll, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said his party had done better and it would be proved on February 11.

Pointing to failure of the exit poll in Haryana and Maharashtra, and said feedback from the party workers said a different story. “We will do better than predicted by the exit poll,” Chopra said.

The party is expecting good showing by individual candidates. According to a high-level party source, the Congress focussed on 26 seats and is hoping to bag half of them.

The Congress could not match the BJP’s carpet bombing type campaign, and tried to punch holes in the AAP’s ‘bijli, paani-centric’ campaign.

It also pinned hopes on Sheila Dikshit’s legacy, but witnessed differences within the party when her son Sandeep Dikshit alleged that he was left out from the campaigning.

–IANS

