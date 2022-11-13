INDIA

Cong releases new list of 33 candidates for Guj Assembly polls

The Congress party on Sunday evening released a new list having names of 33 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Of 33 candidates, 22 are sitting MLAs. Some of the prominent names in the list are Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva who would contest from Jetpur (ST seat), former GPCC president and sitting MLA Amit Chavda (Anklav seat), Sailesh Parmar, Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (Danilimda seat), among others.

The list also features two women candidates — Chandrikaben Baraiya from Garbada (ST seat) and Geniben Thakor (Vav).

The list also includes two sitting Muslim MLAs — Gyasuddin Shaikh and Imran Khedawala.

Former MP from Vadodara, Satyajit Gaikwad would contest from Waghodia seat, while Rajya Sabha member Naranbhai Rathva’s son Sangramsinh would contest from Chhota-udepur seat.

The party has changed its candidate for Botad seat where Manhar Patel has replaced Ramesh Mer.

According to the party sources, veteran leader Shankersinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh might be fielded from Bayad seat while former Union Minister and former GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki is likely to contest from Petlad seat.

20221113-232604

