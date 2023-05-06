Four days after a top state BJP leader alleged that the biggest beneficiary in the Rs 232 crore AI cameras installation deal in Kerala was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son’s father-in-law, the Congress on Saturday said that they have all the documentary evidence on it.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the total corruption in this scam is to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

“We all heard the response of State Industries Minister P. Rajeev when the silence of Vijayan was pointed out and now we have all the evidence that the close relative of Vijayan played a crucial role in this shady contract. He took part in meetings to finalise the contract. We will hand over the evidence as and when a proper probe is announced,” said Satheesan.

Incidentally, though Satheesan and former Leader of Opposition and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala were the first to rake up this scam and even without naming anyone trained their guns on Vijayan, but it was senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran, who named Prakash Babu, the father-in-law of Vijayan’s son.

Both Chennithala and Satheesan have by now revealed that anyone who looks into the tender forms “will understand that the company that won the tender has no prior experience and it was one done with an eye on looting the state”.

