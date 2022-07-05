The Congress in Goa has demanded the cancellation of ‘get together’ organised on July 6 (Wednesday) to celebrate completion of 100 days of the BJP government in the state.

Deputy CLP Leader and Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Tuesday said that arranging ‘Get-Together’ is actually a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers money.

He said that Goa is facing rain fury and during such a time, elected representatives should be on ground to help the people.

“The Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers must be on ground to give helping hand to the needy. Unfortunately, the insensitive Chief Minister is on celebration mode,” Sankalp Amonkar said.

“The BJP government has no right to spend money from state treasury to celebrate events,” he said.

“When the entire Goa is facing devastating rains, shocking that most insensitive Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is hosting a ‘Get Together’ on 6th July to Celebrate 100 days of BJP government in Goa. Failed Pramod Sawant has no right to celebrate,” Amonkar said.

“I have received an invitation from the Office of the Chief Minister to attend a Get-Together. This is clear display of insensitivity of the BJP government.

“I demand that the Chief Minister must cancel the Get-Together which is actually a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers money. The BJP government has no right to spend money from State Treasury to celebrate events,” Amonkar added.

20220705-224804