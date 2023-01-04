INDIA

Cong slams K’taka BJP President’s ‘focus on love jihad’ remark

NewsWire
0
0

The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday slammed the state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s remark at a event where he called upon the masses to “focus on love jihad and not on gutter, roads and development”.

U.T. Khader, the Congress MLA from Ullal constituency, charged that the state’s ruling BJP government does not have the capacity, dignity and eligibility to fill up potholes or to develop roads and that’s why an emotional matter such as ‘love jihad’ is brought up.

“Even after four years, the ruling BJP government has not been able to ensure development.”We have to go back to the promises they (BJP) made during elections. Leave out big projects, they are not able to deliver on the small works… The people who can’t give rice to people talk about all this,” he added.

A video of Kateel making the remarks has gone viral on social media.

“Don’t talk about roads, gutters. There is a question regarding the life of your children. Considering this, you must talk about ‘love jihad’. The BJP is required to stop ‘love jihad’,” he had stated.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar described the comment as an “utter bad message” given to the BJP workers by Kateel.

“Instead of prioritising development, the BJP is spreading hatred and trying to divide the country. This statement is testimony for their intentions,” he added.

20230104-135006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC asks AFI to reconsider high jumper Tejaswin Shankar’s inclusion...

    How beasts calling themselves ‘Islamic fighters’ shamed humanity

    ‘Serious issue’: SC on Dolo-650 makers spending Rs 1K cr as...

    Maha: Now, wine permitted to be sold in supermarkets