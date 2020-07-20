Cong slams Nadda for ‘trolling’ Rahul on China video

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) After BJP President J.P. Nadda attacked Rahul Gandhi over his video on China and called out the “dynasty’s shenanigans” and China’s “strategic investments in one dynasty”, the Congress has launched a counter offensive on the BJP.

“Tragic that Nadda ji is sounding more and more like a troll version of the ‘Bhakts’,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

“He (Rahul) posed questions for BJP and asked ‘Why are you and PM scared of even naming China, much less address brazen Chinese transgressions?’ and ‘How do you propose to reclaim our territory & ensure status quo ante?” said Surjewala.

The fresh war of words began after Gandhi released his second video on Monday where he said that, “The Prime Minister fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness.”

Gandhi said it is not simply a border issue.

“The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don’t do anything without thinking about strategies. In their mind they have mapped out a world and they are trying to shape the world. That’s the scale of what they are doing, what is Gwadar and what is One Belt and One Road. It is restructuring of the planet. So if you are thinking of the Chinese you have to understand that,” he said.

But it was promptly rebutted by BJP chief Nadda.

“We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today. Rahul Gandhi ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India,” Nadda tweeted.

Now Congress has flooded Nadda with a barrage of questions even asking for details on the PM-CARES fund donations purportedly from Chinese companies and BJP’s connection to the Communist Party of China.

“What is the historical relationship between BJP and CCP spoken about by BJP President Shri Rajnath Singh during the visit of a CCP delegation on Jan 30th, 2007 & again with CCP Politburo members on Oct 17th, 2008?” countered Surjewala.

“Our sincere advice to you is to stop abusing the opposition. Start fighting the corona pandemic. Start fighting the economic calamity. Start fighting the joblessness. Start fighting Chinese transgressions. Delivery not ‘Delusion’ is what India demands of its government,” he said.

