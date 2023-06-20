INDIA

Cong slams PM over Manipur situation

The Congress on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over violence in Manipur, and took a swipe at him, saying he doesn’t care for the country and only cares about his chair.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Because you made the societies here enemies of each other just to win the elections…you made brothers fight. Has politics stooped to such a low level? One who doesn’t care about the society, doesn’t care about the country, doesn’t care about Manipur, only cares about his chair, such people do not have the right to live (on the post) even for a moment.”

Targeting the Prime Minister, Surjewala said, “Modi ji, today Manipur and the whole country is asking you the same thing. Has BJP’s state and central government both divided the society and made them enemies of each other? Do you not care about Manipur and the country burning in the fire of violence?”

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning left for the US on a state visit.

The Congress has been critical of the Prime Minister over his silence on Manipur violence. The northeastern state has been witnessing violence since May 3 and over 100 people have died, while over several thousands have been shifted to relief camps.

20230620-125404

