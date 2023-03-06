Haryana Congress MLAs, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party president Chaudhary Udaybhan, on Monday submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya against e-tendering, increasing corruption, unemployment and crime.

As per the memorandum, “the BJP-JJP government is showing an increasing tendency of violence and brutality against the public”.

It noted with concern that the government mercilessly cane-charged first the employees, and then panches and sarpanches within a few days.

While the employees were protesting peacefully against the demand of the old pension scheme and panchayat representatives against e-tendering.

Their demands were completely justified and constitutional.

“But the government adopted an autocratic attitude to crush their constitutional rights. If the public has to face canes and bullets for raising their grievances and problems, then the government does not have the right to be called democratic,” the memorandum noted.

A demand has been made in the memorandum that the government, after talking to the people’s representatives, should give back their Constitutional rights to the panchayats and withdraw the cases registered against the representative.

On this occasion, Hooda said the e-tendering instruction imposed on January 19 is in violation of the provisions of Section 39, 40 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act of 1994 and Rule No. 11 and 134 in the 1996 rules made thereunder.

Talking about the memorandum, Chaudhary Udaybhan said there is no law and order in the state.

“In the BJP-JJP government, the people of the state are feeling terrorised and the criminals consider themselves safe and protected. The social progress report of the Central government has also made it clear that the Haryana government is lagging behind all the governments in providing security to its citizens,” he said.

20230306-194602