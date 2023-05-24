INDIA

Cong suspects fire at KMSCL godown was meant to destroy evidence of fraud Covid purchases

The Congress party in Kerala on Wednesday expressed serious concern that the fires that broke out at two godowns of the state run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in the capital city outskirts on Tuesday, and a similar one at Kollam last week were deliberate to cover up the corrupt deals in the Covid purchases in May 2021.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday said that only a comprehensive probe will reveal if there was foul play.

“What’s intriguing was that a company which dealt only in vegetables was given the contract to supply gloves. The purchase order for it has been tampered with using a pen and is clear to anyone who sees it,” said Satheesan.

He also released copies of the Letter of Intent of the KMSCL which clearly shows the tampering done to favour the company which had no previous experience in such products.

“Even more intriguing is the order worth Rs 12.15 crore was signed by an assistant manager, when it should have been signed by the managing director of the KMSCL. This order was placed at a time when there was no shortage of gloves,” added Satheesan.

“We really suspect that the fires would have destroyed crucial evidence with regard to the import of the gloves which is currently being probed. So all efforts should be made to see that the real cause of the fires is brought out through a probe,” said Satheesan.

