Youth have been instrumental in two consecutive wins of the BJP and now the Youth Congress is giving a cultural push to reach out to the youth and strengthen the organisation by starting ‘India’s Rizing Talent’ for talented youth.

India’s Rizing Talent is a creative and innovative platform where youth can express their political views through dance, singing, rapping, stand up comedy, mimicry, innovative social ideas, technology.

During the launch of the programme film actress Sonia Mann said that India’s Rizing Talent programme is a golden opportunity for the youth of the country, through which they can showcase their art and move ahead for a successful future.

The youth can share their dance, singing, rapping, stand up comedy, mimicry, innovative social ideas, technology, to express their political views. To participate in this, they will have to send their recording of a one minute video on WhatsApp.

Popular folk singer who rose to fame for Bihar mein ka ba –Neha Singh Rathore said that “today there are many youngsters in each and every corner of the country who have amazing talent in art and culture, but somewhere they lag behind due to lack of opportunity at the right time. These types of events are for all these people. India’s Rizing Talent will encourage talented youngsters and they will get a great opportunity to showcase their art.”

The programme is a precursor to the party’s major agitation programme, Bharat Jodo Yatra, to connect to youth through a cultural reach out.

National President of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said that politicisation of non-essential issues is a serious problem in the country today. In this, ignoring the important issues related to the people, the interests and rights of the people are being trampled upon. Therefore, bringing forward the issues of public interest and providing permanent solutions to them is our priority through this programme.

The Youth Congress aim is to create an atmosphere of harmony in the country,and it is not possible without Gandhian values. “Our resolve is to take Gandhian ideas to the masses and build a sensitive society. Respecting every section of the society, every community, it is very important to integrate them and their ideas with us in this goal of nation building. Therefore, we will talk to the youth through this programme and connect them with the ideology of the Congress,” said a leader.

The Bharat Jodo padyatra will be 3500 km long starting from Kanyakumari on October 2. It will pass through 12 states and 2 Union Territories and end in Kashmir.

The entire leadership and cadre of the Congress party will participate in the Yatra. Many other yatras will join the main padyatra from across the length and breadth of the country. The specific details of the Yatra’s route will be announced in due course. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be joining the Yatra from its starting point and will be participating for a major part of it.

20220717-100604