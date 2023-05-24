Even as a war of words erupted between the BJP and the Congress over the inauguration of the new Parliament House, the grand old party on Wednesday got a shot in the arm after an incomplete video of the alleged preparations for the inauguration having details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movements was accidentally shared on the social media.

The video was deleted later, but many Congress leaders used the screengrab of the 56 second long video to target the BJP. A Twitter user named Swati Mishra used the video to target the BJP saying that the video of PM Modi, to be released on May 28, has already been uploaded by mistake. This video was not even completed yet. Seeing this shows how scripted everything is. To make a video on such a script, it will take less than 18 hours. She even tweeted the alleged 56 second long video on Twitter and attached the screenshot of BJP leader Priti Gandhi’s tweet, who uploaded the video first and deleted it later.

Targeting the BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya over the alleged video, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate was quick to respond and said in a tweet in Hindi, “Amit Malviya, you have already released the toolkit to make a great man a hero by mistake! This video was to come on 28th – you were in a hurry – put half incomplete video. Now which video will the devotees put together on 28th?! But laughed after reading these two lines — PM in thoughtful mood and PM walking respectfully in the midst of the group. There are so many detailed descriptions of pictures and shots! It means that every step of the Prime Minister of India is determined by the toolkit of the Fake News Factory???! I am feeling sorry – no matter how much paint you take, a fake image is always fake – it gets destroyed,” Shrinate said in her post.

On Wednesday 19 like-minded parties including the Congress announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. In a joint statement the 19 opposition parties said that “when the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building and announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building”.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament House — a triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres on May 28. The triangular shaped building’s construction started on January 15, 2021 and was to be completed by August 2022. Built in an area of 64,500 square metres, the new building will house 1,224 MPs. It has a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms. Tata Projects has constructed the building at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.

