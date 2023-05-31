INDIATOP NEWS

Congress targets BJP after it shares video of Khalistan supporters heckling Rahul at US event

NewsWire
0
1

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP after it posted the video of heckling of former party chief Rahul Gandhi during his interaction programme with the Indian diaspora in US.

The two parties traded barbs after BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi’s programme from San Francisco where the members of the Sikh For Justice raised slogans in support of Khalistan and also targeted the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that took place after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Malviya in the tweet said, “Rahul Gandhi heckled for the 1984 Sikh genocide (unleashed by the Congress), in America Such a fire of hatred was lit, which has not been extinguished till now.”

Countering Amit Malviya, the Congress shot back asking him why he was supporting Khalistan to oppose Rahul Gandhi.

In a tweet, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Amit Malviya, why are you supporting those who support Khalistan to oppose Rahul Gandhi? Why do you have the desire to break India? By the way, if we had listened further, we would have seen how the people gave the answer to those desirous of Khalistan by raising slogans of ‘Bharat Jodo’. Once you also take the tricolour in your hand and say loudly ‘Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo’.”

Rahul Gandhi arrived in the US on a six-day visit where he will be attending several programmes as well as give a lecture at the Stanford University.

20230531-200803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA arrests ten PFI leaders in Assam

    Upset over poor returns, Guj farmers distribute garlic for free

    UP man kills child, gets lynched by villgers

    Punjab CM’s daughter threatened in US, claims Swati Maliwal