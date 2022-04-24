INDIA

Cong targets govt over proposed GST increase of 142 items

The Congress on Sunday attacked the government over the proposed increase in GST of 142 items, including jaggery and products which are of daily use.

Senior Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “A proposal to increase 92 per cent of items in a list of 143 to the highest available slab category of 28 per cent; I would call it deceitful, dubious, and dissembling. Something like this, hits the common man, of course, who is being crushed, but, it hits the middle class, who is frequently forgotten by everyone. The middle class may be above the lowest class, but, they are hit very – very badly.”

He said the list of items include hand bags, suit cases, colour TV sets below 32 inches, walnuts, chewing gum, chocolates, and custard powder.

Singhvi noted that in 2017 Guwahati meeting, 75 items were taken away by the GST Council from the highest 28 per cent slab, leaving only 50 items in it

“Look at these facts. Today 90 per cent of 143, like 120 items, are being moved back into that slab. Can you see any logic to it? At least, I cannot. Can you see any method to it? At least, I cannot,” he said.

“Why do you want to hit the aam aadmi in the stomach? After all, nothing more can be expected from you. You have practiced the worst kind of treachery and hypocrisy on this subject. It was you, Modi Sarkar, Modi in the incarnation of Chief Minister, who called this retrograde in nature and against the tenets of fiscal federalism. “

