INDIA

Cong team meets EC, complains about violence against Oppn candidates in Tripura

NewsWire
0
0

A Congress delegation headed by party general secretary Mukul Wasnik met Election Commission officials on Wednesday and complained about violence in Tripura, alleging that Congress workers were being targeted by the ruling party.

The Congress alleged that it’s party candidates and supporters were being attacked by the BJP cadres.

The Congress is contesting the Tripura election in alliance with the Left parties which were unseated by the BJP in the last election.

Tripura goes to the polls on Thursday.

Unlike the previous elections, triangular or multi-cornered contests would be witnessed in 57 seats between the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura alliance and the Congress-CPI(M) led Left Front coalition.

Straight contests between the BJP and the opposition alliance are on the cards in three Assembly segments — Barjala in Agartala, Jubarajnagar in north Tripura and Sabroom in south Tripura.

The influential Tipra Motha Party, which is now governing the politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, is contesting 42 seats, 22 beyond the areas inhabited by the tribals, who constitute one third of Tripura’s over four million population.

20230215-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dibyendu Bhattacharya unveils his character in ‘Main Monica’

    Amid Covid surge, Cong launches Mekedatu ‘padayatra’ in K’taka

    Gujarat court sentences Congress MLA to six months in jail

    Busting 5 myths about diabetes