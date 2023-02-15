A Congress delegation headed by party general secretary Mukul Wasnik met Election Commission officials on Wednesday and complained about violence in Tripura, alleging that Congress workers were being targeted by the ruling party.

The Congress alleged that it’s party candidates and supporters were being attacked by the BJP cadres.

The Congress is contesting the Tripura election in alliance with the Left parties which were unseated by the BJP in the last election.

Tripura goes to the polls on Thursday.

Unlike the previous elections, triangular or multi-cornered contests would be witnessed in 57 seats between the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura alliance and the Congress-CPI(M) led Left Front coalition.

Straight contests between the BJP and the opposition alliance are on the cards in three Assembly segments — Barjala in Agartala, Jubarajnagar in north Tripura and Sabroom in south Tripura.

The influential Tipra Motha Party, which is now governing the politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, is contesting 42 seats, 22 beyond the areas inhabited by the tribals, who constitute one third of Tripura’s over four million population.

