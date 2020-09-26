Cong terms farm Bills black laws, to launch online campaign

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Terming the Monsoon Session of the Parliament undemocratic and truncated, the Congress party on Saturday said it ran a nationwide online campaign — “Speak Up For Farmers” — against the Central Government’s dubiously and undemocratically passed anti-farmers legislations.

In a statement, the Grand old Party said it opposed the three draconian anti-farmer bills tooth and nail in the Parliament and insisted its campaign, challenging the legislations, will amplify the voice of millions of farmers’ protest.

Terming the farming Bill a black law, the party said: “It was indeed a loud wake up call for the BJP Government which is hell bent upon destroying the farmers and farming sector in the country to suit the interests of a handful of crony capitalists.”

Congress MP K C Venugopal and AICC General Secretary said that over 250 farmers’ organisations, keeping aside their political differences, were protesting against these oppressive legislations across the country.

The Congress party stand is that the bills aim at Scrapping of Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and abolish the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC), which will be a big blow to the farmers.

“For the benefit of a handful crony capitalist friends, the Modi government has unleashed a diabolical conspiracy by denying democratic discussions and voting in the Parliament on these bills”, said Venugopal.

The Congress party on Saturday launched a nationwide online campaign, “Speak Up India” demanding the BJP Government to immediately withdraw these anti-farmer legislations.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “Let us raise our voices together against the atrocities and exploitation of farmers by the Modi government.”

Gandhi, attacking the BJP government, said after demonetization, GST and corona, the farmers are being targeted, andA they are going to be enslaved by the corporates. He added that the Congress party is with the farmers and it will fight against these laws.

The party in a statement said that the PCCs will be holding protests on September 28 and its top leaders will walk from the PCC office in different state capitals to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to the Governor addressed to the President of India on the anti-farmers bills.

