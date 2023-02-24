The Congress will amend 16 articles and 32 rules in the party’s constitution, and one of them is on appointing a former Congress President and a former Prime Minister as the Congress working committee members.

The proposal, if passed, will enable Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to become the CWC members, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also become a member of the party’s top decision making body.

In the steering committee held on Friday in Raipur, party president Mallikarjun Kharge was empowered to constitute the new CWC.

Sources said Ajay Maken and Digvijaya Singh were in the favour of CWC elections, adding that there were arguments and counter arguments for the subject.

Jairam Ramesh, party General Secretary, said, “The decision to authorise the Congress president to constitute the new CWC was unanimous.”

