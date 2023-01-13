The Congress on Friday announced that it will deliver a letter written by Rahul Gandhi to each house along with a charge sheet against the Central government from January 26.

The programme will be for two months which will reach 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, six lakh villages and 10 lakh booths. This is a massive outreach programme of the Congress to take its political message to the people.

Jairam Ramesh said, “This programme ‘hath se hath jodo’ will take forward the Congress party symbol and the political message from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

However, he said that this is a tough task as in some states the organisation is weak but this will be done.

In the letter Rahul Gandhi wrote, “There is a palpable economic crisis brewing – joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country’s wealth.”

He wrote, “People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering and there is a deep sense of hopelessness across the country.

“Today, even our plurality is under threat. Divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us – different religions, communities, regions are being pitted against each other. These forces, which are only a handful in number, know that only when people feel insecure and scared can they sow the seeds of hatred for the ‘other’.”

He said he will fight to eradicate these evils — from the streets to Parliament, every single day.

“I am determined to create economic prosperity for everyone – right price for farmers’ produce, jobs for our youth, fair distribution of the country’s wealth, an enabling environment for MSMEs and entrepreneurs, cheaper diesel, a stronger rupee, and a gas cylinder for Rs 500,” said Rahul Gandhi in the letter

