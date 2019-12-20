Cong to harp on Dikshit’s 15-year rule, shares theme song

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) “Congress ne basaya tha, Congress hi basayegi; Congress ke 15 saal, Dilli thi bemisal,” is likely to be the Assembly poll theme song, which has been shared by Kirti Jha Azad, party’s campaign committee chairman, on his Facebook account.

Showcasing the 15 years of the Congress rule under late Sheila Dikshit as exemplary, it says the party will be back in power. And with the return of the Congress, every problem, like unemployment, inflation and corruption, would be solved.

The party, which is pledging a better future for Delhi residents, may promise Sheila Pension Scheme for the elderly and unemployment bonus for youth. It is also likely to promise a pollution-free Delhi and freebies, including up to 400 units free power.

The party is eyeing a comeback in the Assembly, where it has zero representation.

