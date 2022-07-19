Congress will hold protests on July 21 – the day on which party president Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by ED for questioning in connection to the National Herald case.

As per decision taken in a meeting convened by the party, Congress MPs are likely to protest inside the Parliament while other leaders, office bearers and workers will protest in the national capital.

Sonia Gandhi’s questioning, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was postponed at her request as she cited her health conditions.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi had said that the late Motilal Vora was looking after all the affairs related to Young India (YI). Vora held a 12 per cent stake in YI whereas Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi held 76 per cent stake.

