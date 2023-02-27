The Congress will organise a march to Governor Houses across country on the Adani row on March 13. The party will also organise block-level agitations in front of offices of public sector banks and LIC between March 6 and March 10 all over the country to corner the government over the issue.

‘Pardafash’ rallies will be organised at all the district headquarters in March. A massive ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march will be organised at the state headquarters on March 13, party sources said.

After district headquarters, the ‘Pardafash’ rallies will be organised in all state capitals in April, and these will be addressed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other national-level leaders.

All the state-level senior leaders, MPs, MLAs/MLCs and other elected representatives, leaders of frontal organisations, departments and cells and party workers have been asked to participate in all of these agitational programmes.

A statement from K.C. Venugopal states: “The recent Hindenburg report has exposed Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the BJP government’s policy of crony capitalism in favour of Adani. At a time of deep economic distress, PM Modi has been selling the nation’s critical infrastructure to Adani group, bending India’s foreign policy and forcing public institutions like SBI and LIC to invest in Adani group. The recent revelations have shown that crores of rupees of poor and middle-class people’s savings are at risk.”

“Congress party has been raising this issue at all levels – in Parliament, in media and social media, and in front of the people. Most recently, press conferences were held in 23 cities on 17th February. The Congress Party has decided to intensify its agitation and take the issue directly to the people,” it added.

“All Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to arrange press conferences in all districts, where senior state leaders will address the media. Subsequently, all state units will organise the agitational activities at various levels,” the statement said.

20230227-082202