Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in a recent address, expressed confidence of his party’s pink flag being flown over the Red Fort, hinting at his readiness to set up a third front in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

KCR recently changed the name of his party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and has since been holding meetings with different parties in various states.

The preparations of the major political parties for the upcoming polls are underway.

While the BJP has its own solid vote bank, the BRS can harm the Congress party. Votes which will be secured by the KCR alliance, will affect the Congress.

Apart from this, Mamata Banerjee’s stand in the 2024 polls is also crucial, which can only be ascertained with time.

KCR inaugurated the BRS office in Delhi on December 14, 2022.

Earlier, he had been seen with major leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

KCR is often seen meeting leaders of different political parties on different platforms. Many farmer organisations were also seen at the new party office on the occasion of the inauguration.

Is KCR preparing a Third Front for 2024?

Political experts believe that KCR has been continuously meeting the Chief Ministers and leaders of different states to prepare the Third Front, which can cause a lot of damage to the Congress in the upcoming elections.

The Front may not affect BJP’s vote bank at all, but will definitely influence voters who are confused between the BJP and the Congress, as they will view it as an alternative and will vote for the same, the loss which will be borne by the Congress.

Yadav, Muslim and OBC voters in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are closely associated with Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar, who are likely to come into an alliance with the BRS.

This will also cause major loss to the Congress which has been trying to get back its lost ground, as BJP has its own vote bank in both the states as well.

Political experts say that KCR, like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, will only work as a medium of cutting votes for the BJP.

KCR has been engaged in formulating a strategy, which if were to work, could bring a major change in the country’s current politics.

The Election Commission declared BRS as a national party, following which KCR formally hoisted the party’s pink flag in Hyderabad on December 9.

KCR, in that address, raised the slogan, “Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar” and underlined the need for economic, environmental, water, electricity and women empowerment policies in the country.

All these steps strongly indicate that KCR is actively engaged in building a third front.

