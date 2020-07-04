Cong to PM: Roll back imposition of tax on disability pension of defence forces

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a review and roll back the decision of the imposition of tax on disability pension of defence forces including Army, Navy, and Air Forces.

“I must appreciate your visit to the army hospital (crisis expansion capacity of 100 beds) at Leh where scores of Indian soldiers have been admitted who have sustained grievous injuries during their valiant fight against Chinese intruders at Galwan Valley,” said Chowdhury in a letter to the PM.

He cited that 20 Indian soldiers including commanding officer also had attained martyrdom on the fateful night of June 15. He insisted that some of them, god forbids, may also be disabled.

“In future how would those disabled army personals earn and run the livelihoods? Disability pension comes as succour to those brave soldiers,” he added in the letter.

