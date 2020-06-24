Cong to protest against Chinese incursions, fuel price hike

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) The Congress has decided to launch a series of mass protests opposing the unprecedented rise in the prices of petrol and diesel and Chinese incursions into Indian territory by paying homage to the martyrs of Ladakh.

K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation) said, “On Friday June 26, 2020, Congress party will pay homage to the martyrs of Ladakh by observing ‘Shaheedon Ko Salaam Divas’ across India.”

As per the party programme, the Congress workers will sit at ‘Shaheed Smaraks’ or Martyrs Memorials in their respective locations. There will be no sloganeering and only silent protests will be held. The protesters will carry the national flag. The Congress workers will light lamps and candles as tribute to the martyrs between 11 a.m. and 12 noon on June 26.

“A massive online campaign named ‘Speak up for Our Jawans’ also will be held on the same day by posting live videos and posts on social media platforms,” said Venugopal.

On June 29, Congress workers will sit on a two hour dharna from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at every district headquarters to protest against the unprecedented rise in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The Congress workers will carry banners and placards demanding rollback of the prices. The protesters will maintain all social distancing norms and wear protective masks during the agitation.

The party workers will submit a memorandum addressed to the President of India through the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner in each district.

The party will also hold a massive online campaign ‘Speak-Up on Petroleum Price hike’. The leaders, party functionaries, and sympathizers will put up live videos of the protests.

The Pradesh Congress Committees will also organise protests at Taluka/Tehsil and Block level, in the week between June 30 and July 4.

–IANS

