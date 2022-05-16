After the three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ and hectic debate on the ‘Hindutva’, the Congress has come up with a social and economic agenda to counter the BJP. The party leaders, who deliberated over the issue, said that ideological differences with the BJP is core to the Congress politics and to fight for the people’s cause is the key takeaway from the brainstorming session.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has announced two major mass contact programmes — one is the agitational programme against inflation to restart from June 15 and the footmarch ‘Bharat Jodo’, which will start from October 2.

“We will launch a national Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gandhi Jayanti this year. All of us will participate in it. The Yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault, and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people,” Gandhi said.

In the padyatra it has been decided that Rahul Gandhi will hold the major foot march, and Sonia Gandhi will also be participating.

The Congress resolution also mentioned about the fight for all sections of the society and particularly about the caste census, which is a big OBC push and the Congress leaders point that it may affect the BJP’s social engineering in many states, especially in the election-going states.

The Congress will be having a series of mass connect programmes in the run up to the elections in 2024 and reach out to the people as Rahul Gandhi has pointed out.

“There is no shortcut to strengthening the relationship with the people, but by the Congress leaders and workers going out to them,” Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, advising the party members to look at external issues, instead of internal affairs.

“We need to strengthen our relationship with the people as the Congress was born from the masses and we have been fighting for the people which is in our DNA,” he said in his concluding remarks at the last day of the Congress’ three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’.

