The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress will be taking up the attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad during the Kerala legislative Assembly session commencing on Monday.

A group of SFI workers led by Wayanad district secretary of the organisation, Jishnu Sasi had ransacked the office of Rahul Gandhi, who is the Member of Parliament from Wayanad. The incident occurred on Thursday and the presence of a staffer of Kerala Health Minister Veena George, K.R. Avishith in the attacking team had led to the Congress alleging that the CPI-M state leadership and the Government of Kerala were behind the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office.

While Veena George claimed that Avishith has been removed from the staff post with effect from June 15, the Congress has alleged that the incident had occurred with the total knowledge of the minister and the CPI-M state leadership.

The Minister told mediapersons that Avishith was not coming to office since June 1 and that her office had given a letter to the General administration office on June 15 for his removal from service.

Congress has also conducted state level protest marches, which turned violent in many places of the state, including the black flag demonstration held at Kottayam against health minister, Veena George.

Meanwhile, CPI Kerala state secretary, Kanam Rajendran has come out strongly against the student wing of the SFI and said that attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi was totally unbecoming in a democratic system. CPI assistant secretary, Prakash Babu said, “If the SFI is not reined in, the ruling Left front would face major issues in the days to come.”

CPI-M state committee meeting on Saturday had come out strongly against the CPI-M Wayanad district committee.

In another incident, Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan has come out against the state government for not arresting the culprits behind the decapitating the head of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Payyannur in Kannur district of Kerala a couple of weeks ago.

Satheeshan said that the CPI-M is no different from the RSS in insulting the Father of the Nation and said that even after the local people had pointed out the people behind the attack on the statue, no one has been arrested as they were all CPI-M workers and were being protected by the party.

