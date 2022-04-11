INDIA

Cong to stage massive protest in K’taka on price rise

The Karnataka Congress on Monday will stage a protest in the state capital against the Centre on the issue of price rise.

The Congress leaders are likely to attack the ruling BJP government in the state for encouraging Hindutva forces which are trying to create rift in the society, according to sources.

The Congress has charged that the prices of essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, building materials and chemical fertilizers have gone up causing severe hardship for the common man.

Party General Secretary and State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will participate in the protest.

Congress has already staged a protest regarding price rise in district and taluk headquarters on April 9.

As thousands of Congress workers are expected to gather for the massive protest at the Freedom Park, the traffic is likely to be affected in the central business district of Bengaluru.

