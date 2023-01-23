The Congress on Monday will stage silent protests during the peak traffic hours at 300 locations across the state capital to demand the eradication of corruption to ‘save’ Bengaluru.

The police department has refused to give permission for the protest. Congress party sources stated that the party will go ahead with its protest plan.

The protest will be staged at 51 metro stations, 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals. The party has said that they will not create any trouble for the passengers, vehicle riders and drivers during their morning rush hours through the protest.

“The Congress workers are going to hold placards against the ruling BJP and stage protests. The party wants to give a message and create awareness among people to save Bengaluru and also save the state,” Congress MLA N.A. Harris stated.

The police department has given directions to jurisdictional DCP’s to take action against the Congress leaders. The department has deputed 5,000 policemen to monitor and control the situation.

Police sources said that the protest was expected to cause traffic jams across the city and they have got orders to detain the Congress leaders.

