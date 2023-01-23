INDIA

Cong to stage protests during peak traffic hours in B’luru, police deny permission

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Monday will stage silent protests during the peak traffic hours at 300 locations across the state capital to demand the eradication of corruption to ‘save’ Bengaluru.

The police department has refused to give permission for the protest. Congress party sources stated that the party will go ahead with its protest plan.

The protest will be staged at 51 metro stations, 26 flyovers and 200 traffic signals. The party has said that they will not create any trouble for the passengers, vehicle riders and drivers during their morning rush hours through the protest.

“The Congress workers are going to hold placards against the ruling BJP and stage protests. The party wants to give a message and create awareness among people to save Bengaluru and also save the state,” Congress MLA N.A. Harris stated.

The police department has given directions to jurisdictional DCP’s to take action against the Congress leaders. The department has deputed 5,000 policemen to monitor and control the situation.

Police sources said that the protest was expected to cause traffic jams across the city and they have got orders to detain the Congress leaders.

20230123-093803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Couple tries to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan, held

    Plea in SC says freebies by political parties similar to bribery,...

    Ajay Bhadoo appointed Deputy Election Commissioner

    Fashion industry rallies together giving Covid-19 information and resources