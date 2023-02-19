INDIA

Cong to unveil agenda for 85th plenary session today

NewsWire
0
0

Congress on Sunday will announce the agenda for its 85th plenary session which will begin from February 24 in Raipur.

It is anticipated that the much hyped CWC election will take place and the party will amend it’s constitution to accommodate more members in the CWC

The Congress working committee (CWC) has 25 members, including the party president. Twelve are nominated by the party chief and the rest 12 are elected by the AICC members.

In October, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which included his predecessors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee — the party’s highest decision-making authority, AICC general secretaries and in-charges — had tendered their resignation.

20230219-114202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman jumps to death from 5th floor of Noida building

    FIR against Siddhi Vinayak Logistics for loan fraud

    BJP leaders flay KCR for demanding proof of surgical strikes

    IPL 2022: Chahal, Boult, Hetmyer shine as Royals humble Super Giants...