The silence of the Congress on Rajasthan ex-deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is now being seen with raised eyebrows in political circles. Not long ago, the party in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, termed Pilot’s one-day fast against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s inaction against former CM Vasundhara Raje as an act of indiscipline. Now, Congress veterans are calling him an asset for the party.

Recently Pilot was kept out of the star campaigners list for the Karnataka assembly polls. Since then, speculation was rife if Pilot was still an asset for the party.

However, the recent stand of veteran leaders made it clear that Pilot is still being seen as an asset by the high command.

As per the national secretary of the Congress and co-incharge of Rajasthan, Virendra Singh Rathore, “The Pilot issue is not just a challenge but a home matter. It is a matter of organization. Where Ashok Gehlot ji has huge exposure and has experience of both government and organization, at the same time Pilot has an image of a young and energetic leader all over the country.”

Rathore said it is our good fortune that experienced leaders as well as energetic leaders are with us. We will all move forward in harmony.

Rathore was talking to the media after reaching Jaipur for the first time on Thursday after becoming co-incharge.

Amrita Dhawan, the new co-incharge secretary of the Congress in Rajasthan, also indicated that the party is not in a hurry regarding action in the Sachin Pilot case.

Dhawan said “We (Congress) never behead anyone for expressing their views unlike other parties. We listen to everyone.”

Amrita too reached Jaipur on Thursday. She was talking to the media at her hotel.

On the issue of Sachin Pilot, Amrita Dhawan said “We have been sent by the party with folded hands to strengthen the Congress. You can say as much as you want on the party platform. Everyone is given a chance. Everyone will be heard. Our party is not like the BJP and other parties that if they speak, their neck will be cut. We will not do this. We will listen to everyone.”

Dhawan added “There are differences and differences of opinion in the party. Differences happen even at home. Even in the family, the views of the children may sometimes be different from those of the parents. Parties are also like family. Opinions may differ, but we will fight the elections together. The Congress party is a family.”

In fact at a programme recently, Ashok Gehlot told the media that ‘they should not try to make us (Pilot and Gehlot) fight. We have done a survey which says that we are coming back to power.”

With the veterans toning down their voices on the Pilot issue, it is clear that the party, as of now, continues to see him as an asset which Rahul Gandhi also said during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

