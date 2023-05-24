Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that the Congress government was trying to lower the morale of the police department in the state.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in a meeting on Tuesday had warned the department that they would not allow the ‘saffronisation’ of the police force.

“The Karnataka Police have a good name in the entire country and the cops have never done saffronisation. The duo has decided to implement their agenda and as part of it, they have brought down the morale of the police department. The Congress Party has started its appeasement politics from day one of assuming power in the state,” said CM Bommai.

Former Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari maintained that there is no prohibition on saffron shawls in the state and the Congress government is pursuing politics of hatred.

“No one has worn saffron attire while on duty. They can wear any dress after duty. It is not tenable that D.K. Shivakumar is indulging in hate speech against the police. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar seem to be on a mission to take revenge on police officers who worked with the previous government. This will not bring dignity to democracy. Their stand should change,” he said.

“He remarked that there are going to be difficult days for Hindus and Hindutva. It is clear from the statements of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. For appeasement, they might ban Hindutva activities and arrest Hindu activists,” he said

Araga Jnanendra, former Home Minister, stated that Shivakumar had tried to threaten police officers in the meeting. “An attempt has been made by the leaders to make the police department a pro-Congress party,” he said.

Shivakumar on Tuesday had rapped the Karnataka Police officials and questioned them that they are trying to saffronise the department. “Are you all set to saffronise the police department? We will not allow it under our government,” Shivakumar stated.

“We know how police officers came to the police station wearing saffron shawls in Mangaluru, Bijapur (Vijayapura), Bagalkot and insulted the department,” he said. “You should have come to this meeting wearing a saffron shawl,” Shivakumar taunted the police officers.

“If it was to be patriotism, then they should have come to work wearing the nation flag…We will not allow saffronisation of the police department,” Shivakumar reiterated.

