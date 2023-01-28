Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai stated on Saturday that Congress is trying to make Karnataka state as their ATM for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of Gram Vikas Yatra, Annamalai charged that the Congress party is trying to win upcoming assembly elections at any cost in Karnataka only to make the state their ATM for Lok Sabha elections.

If they (Congress) come to power, they are calculating to loot Rs 10,000 crore per year, Annamalai stated. Congress party is continuation of British raj’s policy of divide and rule. Along with this, their hidden agenda of provoking of communal violence will follow, he said.

He maintained that Dakshina Kannada district is the model district in whole of the state. If 100 villages are considered as model villages, 80 of them will be from Dakshina Kannada. There is no doubt that BJP will come to power here, he explained.

In Tamil Nadu DMK, Congress came to power through assuring bundle of lies. None of their promises have been delivered. “Do not let the public money to get looted,” he stressed.

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi stated that those who oppose Ram Mandir are fake Hindus. Congress leaders practise fake Hinduism. He dubbed the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi as a toolkit agenda of the Congress party.

“The Congress has faith in Pakistan, China and BBC. Unfortunately, they don’t have trust in the Supreme Court of India. The murder of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare was a part of communal agenda and PFI is trying to create instability in the country,” he said.

