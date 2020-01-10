Cong unhappy with use of 2015 rolls for local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (IANS) The Congress-led opposition here on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the decision to use the 2015 electoral list for upcoming local body polls.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said after 2015, there was Assembly polls in 2016 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

“Instead of using the latest electoral rolls, the authorities have decided to use an outdated one. Since 2015, so many changes have taken place in the rolls. We will seek legal recourse,” said Chennithala.

The local body polls are expected after August. State Local Bodies Minister A.C. Moideen said to use the 2019 Lok Sabha electoral lists huge additional expenses would be required.

“Moreover, it will take a long time as all the data would have to be given to the NIC and hence we have decided to accept it,” said Moideen.

The problem with the 2019 Lok Sabha electoral list was that it’s arranged according to the polling booths, while for the local body polls, the list had to be prepared on the basis of wards, he said.

