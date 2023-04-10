INDIA

Cong up in arms as user fee introduced to register complaints in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Monday slammed the Vijayan government for levying a fee of Rs 20 for registering a complaint with the government.

The new guideline comes at a time when the state cabinet ministers are getting ready to conduct an ‘adalat’ at 14 district headquarters.

According to the fresh guideline, anyone wishing to raise a complaint has to approach their nearby Akshaya Centre. For each complaint the user fee of Rs 20 has to be paid besides Rs three each per page for scanning the complaint and another Rs three for taking a print out.

Former State Minister and senior Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said this move is a first of its kind in the state and “is a cruel one too”.

“It’s most unfortunate that people have to pay fees to register a complaint and once done, what’s the guarantee that their complaint will be resolved. So this means one has to pay user fees to throw their complaint into the dustbin. This is a cruel move,” said Radhakrishnan.

Incidentally, the CPI(M) had slammed the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (2011-16) for his innovative ‘mass contact programme’ which won him an UN award.

Chandy travelled to all the 14 districts and patiently heard the complaints of the common man who came to meet him and left the venue only after meeting the last complainant. And, in most districts he was seen standing for more than 19 hours at a stretch.

Seeing the popularity of the programme, the CPI(M) belittled him and said he (Chandy) “is doing what a clerk at a government office can do”.

20230410-112405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 61 Covid cases, one death

    Lok Sabha: Cong moves adjourment notice over ED raid at Herald...

    Punjab & Haryana HC stays arrest of Bagga till May 10

    Central govt should provide security in Kashmir: Priyanka