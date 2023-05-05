With just a few days to go for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress on Friday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of corruption, and also released a “rate card” of alleged corruption in the southern state.

The Congress first shared the rate card from the official Twitter handle of the party in a bid to scale up attacks on the issue of corruption.

In the post, the Congress alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister’s post was up for grabs for Rs 2,500 crore and the rate of ministerial posts was Rs 500 crore.

Sharing the post on Twitter, the party wrote, “Kannadigas! Here is the corruption rate card of the ‘TROUBLE ENGINE’ 40% Sarkara.”

The post also highlighted figures for “Appointment and Transfer Rates”, “Job Rates”, and alleged commission for government deals.

Following the party’s stand, even former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also shared the post and targeted the BJP, saying “trouble Engine BJP is in love with the number 40, people of Karnataka will give them 40 seats only”.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: “BJP’s 40% Commission Sarkara’s ‘Rate Card’! ‘Trouble Engine’ BJP is in love with the number 40, people of Karnataka will give them 40 seats only!”

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the BJP over the alleged corruption in the BJP government in the state.

Last year, the Congress launched PayCM campaign in the state to highlight the alleged corruption.

The Congress has been campaigning aggressively in Karnataka and has cornered the BJP on issues of corruption and several other matters.

The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday and also announced several promises for the people of the state.

The party also promised to repeal, within one year of coming to power, “all unjust laws and other anti-people laws” passed by the BJP government in the state.

To woo the voters in the state, Congress announced Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity), Gruha Lakshmi – Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family, Anna Bhagya – 10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family.

The election for the 224-member assembly is scheduled on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

20230505-200402