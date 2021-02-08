Congress veteran and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday vowed that if elected, the Congress led UDF government will bring a new Bill which will prevent all forms of back door appointments to the government and other bodies.

Chennithala who is on a statewide yatra to highlight the anti-people policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government told the media in Palakkad that not a single appointment would be made without the Public Service Commission knowing about vacancies in the government.

“Under Vijayan, it’s a ‘Kumbh Mela’ of back door appointments and since 2016 till now, over three lakh back door appointments have been done, leaving lakhs of unemployed youth, who are waiting after writing the PSC examinations in the lurch. We will bring a new Bill to prevent these illegal appointments,” said Chennithala.

“The new Bill will have provisions where criminal procedures would be initiated against officials who do not report vacancies on time. All department heads will have to give a list of vacancies that will arise and all such vacancies will have to be displayed on the respective websites. Cases under cognisable offences would be registered against all wrong doers,” added Chennithala.

He also spoke about the ongoing controversy over the appointment of the wife of CPI-M former lawmaker M.B. Rajesh at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. He said that the whole thing surfaced after those in the interview panel came out in the public domain.

“They are not Congress supporters but hardcore fellow travellers of the Left. We are not against the kith and kin of Communist leaders getting jobs, but what we oppose is the dubious back door methods adopted for such people. Rajesh has stooped so low and after being caught red-handed is now trying to blame the interview panellists,” said Chennithala.

The social media is having a field day in coming out with trolls on the appointments that the wives of a few top CPI-M leaders have managed to get.

