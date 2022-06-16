The Karnataka government has warned action against state Congress leaders for organising protests in connection with Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the ED in the National Herald Case.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Thursday said that the Congress will be held responsible if there was a spike in the number of Covid cases in the state. “Congress should take the moral responsibility in that case. I will discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to book Congress leaders for these protests,” he said.

“If they want to protest, let them stage it in Freedom Park. This is not correct to gather people and stage protests on roads. “Today (Thursday) they are staging the Raj Bhavan chalo protest. A case will be booked for Covid protocol violation after discussing with CM Bommai,” Minister Sudhakar reiterated.

Kanpur IIT Technical Recommendation Committee has given a report on Covid scenario in Karnataka. They have predicted a spike in the number of Covid cases from the third week of June to October. They have given reports earlier also, he explained.

“We are observing the situation closely and making preparations accordingly. The Covid variant which is surfacing these days is not fierce and there is no need for the people to panic,” he said.

Talking about Covid cases in schools, Sudhakar stated that the cases have come up in one or two schools. Holiday has been declared there. There are clear cut guidelines to follow. Parents need not fear, he explained.

Meanwhile, Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar reacting to the Health Minister Sudhakar’s statement said, “Let him first lodge cases on the BJP leaders who had violated Covid protocol.”

“Why have they not lodged a case on BJP programmes? The constitution has given the right to protest. This country attained Independence through protests. False cases are lodged against Rahul Gandhi. BJP is trying to threaten us and is carrying out politics of vengeance,” Shivakumar stated.

