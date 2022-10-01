INDIA

Cong will continue to raise corruption issue: Rahul Gandhi in K’taka

Pushing forward Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed the prevailing situation in the country with intellectuals and prominent persons from the fields of culture and performing arts in the region.

Setting out from Tondavadi Gate in Gundlupet on Saturday, Rahul walked for around 13 km.

“The Karnataka Congress has exposed the ’40 per cent’ BJP state government time and again. The state government is riddled with corruption and their very own ministers and MLAs are admitting to this very fact. The state Congress unit will continue to raise the issues of corruption, violence and unemployment and will also strive to find solutions to the same,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will move through Nanjungud and reach Mysore over the next few days. In the next three weeks, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to traverse around 500 km in Karnataka.

